EXPOSED: This man was captured on CCTV stealing after walking into a busy shop while disguised as a customer (VIDEO).





Friday, October 18, 2024 - An unidentified man has been paraded on social media after he shamelessly walked into a busy shop disguised as a customer and stole a phone.

In the video obtained from CCTV cameras installed in the shop, the suspected thief is seen walking into the business premises and standing behind other customers, pretending that he was waiting to be attended to.

However, his mission was to steal a phone that was placed on the shelves.

He stole the phone as the shop owner was attending to other customers, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

Watch the video.

This Man Was Captured on CCTV Stealing After Walking Into a Busy Shop Disguised as a Customer pic.twitter.com/jBFPexfu5R — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2024

