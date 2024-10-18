KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH congratulates KITHURE KINDIKI on his nomination as Deputy President after GACHAGUA's ouster.





Friday, October 18, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has congratulated Prof. Kithure Kindiki on his nomination as Deputy President following the Senate's impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Friday, Ichungwah urged Kindiki to serve diligently, selflessly, and with zeal to bring the country together under one flag and move the nation forward.

“Congratulations, my brother @KindikiKithureon your appointment as Deputy President. Serve diligently, selflessly, and with zeal to bring the country together under one flag and move the nation forward.

"Work tirelessly with dedication and purpose, striving to ensure progress, unity, and prosperity for all.

"Let the spirit of patriotism, inclusivity, and hard work guide you in this important assignment as we build a brighter future for our beloved country,” Ichungwah wrote on X.

