KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH sheds light on whether he is keen on the Interior CS position following the elevation of KINDIKI to DP





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has addressed reports linking him to the Interior docket, following the elevation of Kithure Kindiki to Deputy President.

On Friday after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, President William Ruto nominated Kithure Kindiki as his replacement in accordance with the 2010 constitution.

Following the elevation of Kithure Kindiki, Ichung’wah is among those touted to replace the powerful CS.

However, speaking on Monday, Ichung'wah noted that he had a job to do in the National Assembly and was not interested in becoming a CS.

"I have heard a leader suggesting here that I should become the Interior CS. But I want to tell that leader that I have a job and I don't want people to get confused.

"I am not interested in the CS job. I have a job that I was given by Kikuyu constituents and these MPs also gave me a job as their leader in the National Assembly. And that is the job I pray to continue with," Ichung'wah remarked.

The Kikuyu MP further commended Members of Parliament for their cooperation during the impeachment process of ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

