Shock as a Senator from Mt. Kenya claims that President RUTO bribed Senators Sh 10 million each to impeach GACHAGUA – LOOK!





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - An outspoken senator from the Mt. Kenya region has accused President William Ruto of bribing senators to facilitate the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President.

Gachagua was impeached on Thursday by a vote of 53 senators, with only 13 senators opposing his impeachment.

Speaking on Sunday, Nyandarua County Senator, John Methu claimed that there was a never-before-seen lobbying, which also involved colossal amounts of money, of up to Sh10 million to vote for Gachagua's removal, at the expense of a fair trial.

“I do not think Sh10 million may change much in the lives of some people but it can for some of us but we stood for justice and again, our people who elected us come first before anything else.

"If money can be used to betray people or if someone can vote for impeachment to protect personal business, does it mean those things are bigger than the people who elected and put you in that position?” Methu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST