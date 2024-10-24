KHALWALE already playing to the gallery of Deputy President-elect KITHURE KINDIKI – See how he defended him after he refused to appear before Senate





Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is already doing everything possible to get to the good books of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki.

This is after came to Kindiki’s defense when he failed to appear before the Senate to respond to questions relating to the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement, Khalwale said that Kindiki is the current deputy president officeholder following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

The National Assembly having approved the nomination of Kindiki, Khalwale says, made the Interior CS the deputy president.

Khalwale argued that the Senate should have avoided inviting Kindiki to respond to questions relating to the Ministry of Interior since he is now holding the position of deputy president.

“The reason why the minister for interior is not in a position to come is because in this house, it was found that the former deputy president is impeachable and he was removed.”

“By the dint of that motion, that moment, the then DP ceased to be the deputy president.”

“This parliament subsequently appointed Prof Kindiki as the deputy president.”

“So at the level of parliament, the deputy president of Kenya is Prof Kithure Kindiki.”

“I want to appeal to the secretariat to stop being superfluous by sending him invitation letters to come and respond to the issues of the Ministry of Interior,” Khalwale stated

Kindiki was set to appear before the Senate yesterday, alongside his Energy and Petroleum counterpart Opiyo Wandayi.

However, their offices sent letters to the Senate communicating that they would not manage to appear before the lawmakers.

