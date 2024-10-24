RUTO’s former Chief of Staff MARIANNE KITANY now reveals shocking intrigues that led to GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Aldai Constituency MP Marianne Kitany has revealed startling intrigues that led to the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview, Kitany, who once served as President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff when he was the Deputy President, claimed that the Office of the Deputy President was never available during Gachagua’s reign.

While supporting the ouster of Gachagua, Kitany stated that the impeachment motion belonged to the National Assembly and that Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse was only a carrier.

She dismissed claims of an outside hand in the impeachment motion against Gachagua, arguing that the embattled DP had been given enough time to redeem himself, not just during the impeachment process, but way before.

According to the lawmaker, the plot to oust Gachagua was hatched a long time ago after he failed to act on the issues the lawmakers had raised.

She states that Gachagua was not easily accessible and that he could not even pick up calls from a section of MPs.

“For a long time, not just at the impeachment process but way before, we have had instances where we have had to go and say we needed the country to unify.”

“Some of us have complained that the Office of the Deputy President was not available for us to access the office and raise our issues as Members of Parliament.”

“And therefore if I am unable to get to the office that is supposed to sort out my issues, then that office stops to be the office it is supposed to unify.”

“The issues we raised, and the time he was given to respond was enough, he had two years,” she stated.

“We raised the issues but for two years, he never responded.”

“When the President is not available, the Deputy is supposed to unify us.”

“We requested him to allow us see him but he never even picked up calls. Some of us have never even shaken his hand,” she added.

