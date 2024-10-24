RUTO’s former Chief of Staff MARIANNE KITANY now reveals shocking intrigues that led to GACHAGUA’s impeachment

Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Aldai Constituency MP Marianne Kitany has revealed startling intrigues that led to the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly.
Speaking during an interview,
Kitany, who once served as President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff when he was
the Deputy President, claimed that the Office of the Deputy President was never
available during Gachagua’s reign.
While supporting the ouster of Gachagua,
Kitany stated that the impeachment motion belonged to the National Assembly and
that Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse was only a carrier.
She dismissed claims of an
outside hand in the impeachment motion against Gachagua, arguing that the
embattled DP had been given enough time to redeem himself, not just during the
impeachment process, but way before.
According to the lawmaker, the
plot to oust Gachagua was hatched a long time ago after he failed to act on the
issues the lawmakers had raised.
She states that Gachagua was not
easily accessible and that he could not even pick up calls from a section of
MPs.
“For a long time, not just at
the impeachment process but way before, we have had instances where we have had
to go and say we needed the country to unify.”
“Some of us have complained that
the Office of the Deputy President was not available for us to access the
office and raise our issues as Members of Parliament.”
“And therefore if I am unable to
get to the office that is supposed to sort out my issues, then that office
stops to be the office it is supposed to unify.”
“The issues we raised, and the
time he was given to respond was enough, he had two years,” she stated.
“We raised the issues but for
two years, he never responded.”
“When the President is not
available, the Deputy is supposed to unify us.”
“We requested him to allow us
see him but he never even picked up calls. Some of us have never even shaken
his hand,” she added.
