GACHAGUA tortured the late KENNETH MATIBA’s wife in Limuru - RAILA JUNIOR’s mother-in-law SUZZANE GACHUKIA spills the beans.





Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Former musician-turned-music producer and Raila Junior’s mother-in-law, Suzzane Gachukia, claims that impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua tortured the wife of the late veteran politician Kenneth Matiba.

Gachagua reportedly hired goons to attack and torture Matiba’s wife in Limuru, when he was a D.O.

Gachukia said she witnessed Gachagua hire rogue youths to attack Matiba’s wife to please former President Daniel Arap Moi.

She claimed that the former DP is looking for sympathy by claiming that President William Ruto wants to kill him the same way Moi killed Matiba.

“How can he try and replace Matiba’s place in our hearts??? After he personally oversaw the attack and brutalization of Matiba’s wife - Edith - at her home in Limuru???

"The youth may not remember. But my age mates and I do. It’s the reason we could never have voted for KK.

"We remember and we haven’t healed. How Gachagua can compare himself to our hero of the mountain,” she said.

“My message to him is - play your own game. But don’t try and claim our heroes' legacy. We will not let you.

"Yes, you were a DO with power. But you misused it against our heroes,’’ she added.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.