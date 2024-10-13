KANYE WEST’s former Personal Assistant accuses him of assaulting her at SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS’ party







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Rapper and Fashion designer, Kanye West has been accused of drugging and s3xually ass@ulting his one-time assistant at a party with Sean “Diddy” Combs, shocking new court papers have revealed.

Lauren Pisciotta who worked for Kanye from 2021 to 2022 as a personal assistant said years before she started working with the rapper he “sought out” her and her former musician client, inviting them to a party at a music studio that West and Diddy co-hosted, according to court papers.

Pisciotta an influencer who also worked as an erotic model with OnlyFans said West told everyone at the Santa Monica party that they had to drink or leave the party, and after taking just a few sips, she “suddenly started to feel disoriented … and began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state,” claim the papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The next day Pisciotta alleges she couldn’t remember the events of the night before, and she felt “ashamed and embarrassed,” and her musician client who wasn’t identified in court papers “was too traumatized and disturbed to speak about the night,” according to the lawsuit.

Pisciotta “could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client,” and she was “more concerned” with whether she’d embarrassed herself in front of her client or Kanye West, the filing said.

While Pisciotta believed she was drugged, she thought it was the “studio assistant or someone else who helped prepare” the drinks who was responsible for drugging her, the court papers claim.

She claims it wasn’t until before West sacked Pisciotta that he confessed they had “hooked up” after she was drugged, according to the documents.

She claims the truth came out when West, 47 was complaining about his ex-wife, who wasn’t identified in court papers but was apparently referring to Kim Kardashian.

West “was enraged about a text exchange that had just happened between” himself and his ex and he mentioned that the ex made a negative comment about Pisciotta, whom the ex believed West cheated on her with, the court papers say.

So Pisciotta told Kanye she wanted to text the ex to clear things up and tell her, “This is untrue. I did not and would not disrespect Ye, you, or your marriage,” she proposed in writing to Kanye.

But West stopped Pisciotta from sending the message saying: “We did kind of hook up a little one time,” the court papers allege.

Kanye “immediately proceeded to remind her about the party where “he ‘hooked up’ with [Pisciotta] after she had been drugged,” the lawsuit alleges.

Pisciotta said the revelation was “wildly devastating and uncomfortable” but she was happy to learn the truth but “in complete and utter shock,” she told West she had no memory of the encounter and, in fact, didn’t remember anything after sitting down on the couch at the beginning of the night, the lawsuit claims.

West laughed before allegedly responding: “Women love to say they don’t remember.”

The fresh allegations were filed on Tuesday, October 8 this week in Pisciotta’s existing wrongful termination and sexual harassment lawsuit against Kanye Omari West.

The initial claims which are still included in the updated version of the lawsuit allege that West sent inappropriate texts to Pisciotta, shared his sexual fantasies with her and sent her X-rated photos and videos of himself having sex with other women.

Pisciotta says West promised her millions in severance when he fired her in October 2022 but she never received the money and was also still owed money from her salary as his personal assistant.

She also claimed that he once locked himself and Pisicotta in a room together and m@sturbated next to her before falling asleep.

West’s lawyers slammed her lawsuit when it was initially filed as “baseless” and alleged she’s been blackmailing him for a long time.

Diddy was not accused of any wrongdoing in Pisciotta’s lawsuit and as at press time Kanye is yet to respond to the updated lawsuit.