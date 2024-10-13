"Please, don't deny me access to our children. I'm still their mother" BBA star, KAREN IGHO, pens heartbreaking note to estranged husband







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Karen Igho has penned a public letter to her estranged husband, Yaroslav Rakos, begging for access to their children.

The one-time winner of Big Brother Africa said she is nothing without her children and she asked him not to deny her access to them.

She said she believes it is possible for them to have a respectful and amicable co-parenting journey.

She also urged him to leave everything in the past, forgive her if she has offended him, and allow her access to their children.

The actress has two sons with her estranged husband.

Earlier this month, she came online to say they are in the process of getting a divorce and he has denied her access to their kids by claiming she is mentally unstable.

She also revealed that she is currently living in a homeless shelter and told her fans that she had to leave the marriage after suffering physical and s£xual abuse.