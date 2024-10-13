Baywatch star's homeless ex-wife LONI WILLISON, 41, seen eating lunch alone on the sidewalk







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Former model, Loni Willison, was spotted this week eating lunch alone while sitting on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

The 41-year-old, who is the ex-wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, was surrounded by her belongings as she ate her meal.

The troubled former star has been seen several times over the past couple of years searching for food outdoors, while suffering visible bruising on her hands, sporting a broken finger, and hauling a shopping cart of clothes behind her.

When she was glimpsed this week having her lunch on the sidewalk, her hands appeared dirty.

The change in Loni's life, from walking the red carpets to being homeless, has shocked people.





She previously modelled for magazines such as Glam Fit, Flavour, and Iron Man.

Loni's tragic downfall comes after she blamed her ex-husband, Jeremy, for causing all of the problems in her life.

In an interview published earlier this year by X17 Online, she was asked where her life went wrong.

She simply replied: "My ex-husband. Getting married. At least I got divorced... it set everything up."

The couple had an acrimonious split in 2014 after they had been married for less than two years.

Loni has alleged Jeremy attempted to strangle her in a physical altercation when they were drunk.





But 2018 was when she was first pictured homeless on the streets after years out of the public eye.

At the time, she spoke to DailyMail.com about her downfall, revealing that she suffered from a mental breakdown in 2016 and started to believe that someone was sending electrical currents into her body that could only be fixed by taking crystal meth.

Her ex-husband, Jeremy Jackson, 43, also suffered crystal method addiction.

He revealed in August this year that his addiction caused him to "spiral" down.

"I was spiraling down for sure," the actor said, adding, "My life slipped through my hands like sand."





He also said he's in "remission" today, in an interview with People.

"[When people ask] 'am I in a good place,' they mean am I still sober. It's a huge mistake people make with 'good and bad,' when drug addiction and alcoholism is a case of mental sickness, not about morality fortitude or personal character and virtue."

"I am in remission from the chronic, fatal and progressive disease I was once plagued with? 'Yes, thank God. Yes, I am.'"