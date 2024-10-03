Italy eases work visa process for foreign workers







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Italy is preparing to streamline the process for foreigners seeking temporary work visas in response to increasing demands in the labor market. According to TravelBiz, the government plans to increase the number of "Click Days"—specific days when visa applications are accepted—allowing more foreign workers to obtain visas more easily.

The move comes as Italy faces an urgent need for skilled workers, with the current system proving inadequate to meet the labor market's demands. The proposed changes include a shift from the rigid quota and deadline-based system to a more flexible approach aligned with the country's actual labor needs.

Maria Grazia Gabrielli, Secretary of the General Confederation of Italian Workers (Cgil), emphasized the flaws of the current "Click Day" system, advocating for reforms that reflect Italy's real workforce requirements.

Despite these efforts to improve the visa process, the government has ruled out changes to the controversial Bossi-Fini Law, which regulates Italy's immigration policies. The law mandates that non-EU nationals secure a job offer before entering the country and imposes strict residence permit requirements. It also grants authorities increased powers to deport undocumented migrants and penalizes employers who hire them.

Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano confirmed that a decree law outlining these changes will soon be presented to the Council of Ministers. While the reforms aim to enhance access to Italy's labor market, the key provisions of the Bossi-Fini Law will remain unchanged.