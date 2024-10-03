Former US President, DONALD TRUMP, warns of 'global catastrophe' after Iran's missile attack on Israel

Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Former US President, Donald Trump has warned of 'global catastrophe' after Iran's brutal missile attack on Israel.
This comes amid tensions in the Middle East with Iran
firing nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli territory overnight
and the Israeli military now preparing a 'significant retaliation' to the
shocking attack.
Following the attack, Trump, 78, criticised US
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, referring
to the situation as 'very close to global catastrophe'.
'I've been talking about World War III for a long time, and
I don't want to make predictions because the predictions always come true,'
Trump said.
'We're not going to make predictions but they are very close
to global catastrophe.
'We have a non-existent president and a non-existent vice
president who should be in charge, but nobody knows what's going on, she was at
a fundraiser in San Francisco' he added.
The Republican presidential candidate also likened the
ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran to 'two kids fighting in the
schoolyard' during a press conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
'This has been really bad but they have to finish that
process, however it turns out,' Trump said.
'This is a little bit like two kids fighting in the
schoolyard, sometimes you just sort of let it go a little bit and we'll see
what happens'.
Trump said last night's attack should have never taken
place, adding that the US will be deeply involved in the Middle East.
'It's a horrible, horrible war,' he said, 'and then you see
what's happening even today, when is that going to stop?
'You look at these forces, they shot down almost 200 rokets
today, but this is not the way anybody should have to live, so we're obviously
going to be very involved in the Middle East'.
Trump also claimed that when he was the US president, there
was no war in the Middle East and 'Iran was in total check'.
'They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate
to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they
have been exporting terror all over,' he said.
'Under 'President Trump,' we had no war in the Middle East,
no war in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, no inflation, no Afghanistan
catastrophe,' he added.
The former US president further charged that the two
'incompetents running this country are leading the US to the brink of World War
III, a war like no other.
'This is what the policies of weakness and appeasement have
brought to the world,' he said.
Iran on Tuesday launched a barrage of rockets at aIsrael, as
Tehran responded to the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last
week.
The assault, which lasted around an hour, took place shortly
after the US warned an attcak was imminent.
