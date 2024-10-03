150 rescued as boat carrying 300 passengers capsized in Niger







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - The Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said it has so far rescued 150 out of about 300 passengers involved in a boat mishap in Gabjibo community of Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Director -General of NSEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, made this known in a statement in Minna on Wednesday,October 2.

”The boat mishap occurred last night Oct. 1, around 8:30 pm on the River Niger upstream Jebba dam. The boat was carrying approximately 300 passengers, mostly women and children, was traveling from Mundi community for Maulid celebrations at Gbajibo.

The agency in collaboration with the state Ministry of Transport, Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and community volunteers, are directing and monitoring search and rescue operations'' he said

The Niger NSEMA boss said that over 150 people had been rescued alive so far as a result of the prompt response from community volunteers.

“The agency will provide accurate and timely updates on the situation,” Arah assured

The cause of the boat mishap is yet to be determined.