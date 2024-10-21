Homewrecker: MULAMWAH’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, CAROLL SONNIE, exposed for dating a married Pastor! Form in Wababa (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Comedian Mulamwah’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Caroll Sonie, took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of her new boyfriend while wishing him a happy birthday.

She covered his face and captioned the photo, “Happy birthday rib-giver”.

Hawk-eyed netizens have unmasked the identity of Sonie’s boyfriend and established that he is a married pastor.

His name is Pastor Erick, a city pastor and marriage counsellor.

It is believed that Carol fell in love with the pastor after she went to him for counselling after breaking up with Mulamwah.

She has also been attending his church.

Pastor Erick is married to a lady called Evelyn.

In 2022, Mulamwah exposed Sonnie on social media for dating a ‘Mubaba,’ as the two aired their dirty laundry online.

It has now emerged that Mulamwah was referring to the pastor.

See his photos below.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.