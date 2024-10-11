Is NELSON HAVI another quack lawyer like KAREN NYAMU? – See his argument over GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has sparked a debate among Kenyans with his remarks regarding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment case, set to be discussed by the Senate on Monday next week and voted on Thursday.

In his argument on X, Havi, a respected lawyer, stated that once Gachagua is impeached by the Senate, he will lose his seat and will not be able to move to court to contest the decision.

Havi further stated that the 2010 Constitution did not contemplate judicial intervention in the impeachment of the President and Deputy President.

“Rigathi Gachagua will cease being DP on the vote of the Senate.

"Unlike removal of a Judge which can be appealed to the Supreme Court, impeachment of the President and DP is final and incapable of challenge.

"The Constitution did not contemplate judicial intervention on impeachment,” Havi wrote on his X

Some lawyers quickly disagreed with Havi, with Ahmednasir Abdullahi responding, "Wewe Mr. President...are these classes of yours teaching the law licensed? Which institution of higher education awarded you the authority to profess on the law?"

