Is alcoholism taking a toll on Ex-Governor FERDINARD WAITITU’s son BRIAN, who was once arrested for drunk-driving? - Watch this video that he posted on Tiktok.





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Brian Ndung’u, the son of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, seems to be addicted to the bottle.

Brian posted a video on his Tiktok account and you can clearly tell that alcoholism is taking a toll on him.

He loves indulging in hard liquor.

Brian came into the limelight after his wealthy father refused to bail him out after he was arrested for drunk driving.

He was arrested driving a Probox along Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District in the wee hours of the morning while intoxicated.

Ndung'u pleaded for leniency before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu claiming he is a first-time offender and he will not repeat the misdemeanor.

Upon being sentenced, Ndung'u pleaded for leniency, saying he had only Sh10,000 in his pocket and could not raise the fine unless his friends contributed since his father had adamantly refused to bail him out.

The former governor wanted his son to spend some time in prison as punishment.

Watch the TikTok video.

Is alcoholism taking a toll on Ex-Governor Ferdinard Waititu's son Brian, who was once arrested for drunk driving? pic.twitter.com/6MwdnktOWB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.