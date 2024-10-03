Is alcoholism taking a toll on Ex-Governor FERDINARD WAITITU’s son BRIAN, who was once arrested for drunk-driving? - Watch this video that he posted on Tiktok.

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Brian Ndung’u, the son of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, seems to be addicted to the bottle.
Brian posted
a video on his Tiktok account and you can clearly tell that alcoholism is
taking a toll on him.
He loves
indulging in hard liquor.
Brian came
into the limelight after his wealthy father refused to bail him out after he
was arrested for drunk driving.
He was
arrested driving a Probox along Muindi Mbingu
Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District in the wee hours of the morning
while intoxicated.
Ndung'u
pleaded for leniency before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Esther
Kimilu claiming he is a first-time offender and he will not repeat the
misdemeanor.
Upon being
sentenced, Ndung'u pleaded for leniency, saying he had only Sh10,000 in his
pocket and could not raise the fine unless his friends contributed since his
father had adamantly refused to bail him out.
The former
governor wanted his son to spend some time in
prison as punishment.
Watch the TikTok video.
Is alcoholism taking a toll on Ex-Governor Ferdinard Waititu's son Brian, who was once arrested for drunk driving? pic.twitter.com/6MwdnktOWB— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments