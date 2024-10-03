Why Kalenjin men are mad at LINET TOTO’s husband, NIFTY KIM, for embarrassing them and disrespecting their culture - He even attended TOTO’s baby shower (PHOTOs)





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - In recent times, Nifty Kim, Toto's husband, has raised eyebrows within the Kalenjin community for his actions during family and social events.

His attendance at his wife's baby shower as the sole man present, and his recent participation in a gathering where women came to greet their newborn, have sparked conversations.

While it's commendable for a man to support his wife, in Kalenjin culture, certain boundaries of tradition and decorum are expected.

For a man, especially in such contexts where women are gathering to share their stories and bond, it is generally seen as respectful to excuse oneself from the space.

A Kalenjin man in such a scenario might consider stepping outside, perhaps tending to his livestock if in the village, or taking a walk if in town. By doing so, the man respects the cultural norms without being overbearing, while still supporting his family in the background.

Additionally, Kalenjin men are often reminded of the importance of appearing in the company of other men, especially in public settings or during significant moments like photo sessions.

If photos are to be taken, it is culturally advisable to have a trusted friend or a 'Bakule' (a close companion) by your side, rather than appearing solo in a group of women. This maintains a sense of balance and upholds the community's traditional values.

While it’s true that we live in the 21st century and cultural practices evolve, there is still value in preserving certain aspects of heritage.

Nifty Kim may not necessarily be in the wrong, but a balance between modern family roles and maintaining cultural respect could be considered.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.