Apostle JEREMIAH KIOKO introduces ‘Miracle Water’ to his followers - Should the Government regulate churches? (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Apostle Jeremiah Kioko, the founder of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance and Healing Ministry, is among the rogue city preachers preying on their brainwashed followers.

The controversial preacher, who runs a church in Nairobi CBD, is notorious for staging miracles and selling anointed oil to his church members, most of whom are impoverished Kenyans living in low-end estates around Nairobi.

Apostle Kioko now claims that he has ‘miracle water’.

He was filmed giving the alleged ‘miracle water’ to one of his followers during a prophetic church service.

He claims that the ‘anointed’ water performs instant miracles.

The cunning preacher is reportedly making a killing selling the water that he has packaged in small bottles to his followers.

Watch the video.

Apostle Jeremiah Kioko introduces 'Miracle Water' to his followers- Should churches be regulated? pic.twitter.com/iLozFelOco — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.