Apostle JEREMIAH KIOKO introduces ‘Miracle Water’ to his followers - Should the Government regulate churches? (VIDEO).

Thursday, October 3,
2024 - Apostle Jeremiah Kioko, the founder of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance
and Healing Ministry, is among the rogue city preachers preying on their
brainwashed followers.
The controversial preacher, who runs a church in Nairobi
CBD, is notorious for staging miracles and selling anointed oil to his church
members, most of whom are impoverished Kenyans living in low-end estates around
Nairobi.
Apostle Kioko now claims that he has ‘miracle water’.
He was filmed giving the alleged ‘miracle water’ to one of
his followers during a prophetic church service.
He claims that the ‘anointed’ water performs instant
miracles.
The cunning preacher is reportedly making a killing selling
the water that he has packaged in small bottles to his followers.
Watch the video.
Apostle Jeremiah Kioko introduces 'Miracle Water' to his followers- Should churches be regulated? pic.twitter.com/iLozFelOco— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2024
