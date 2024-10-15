Impeach GACHAGUA at your own peril - NCIC warns Senators of the dangers that await Kenya if they send the DP home





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Simon Kobia has indirectly defended the embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, warning Senators to tread carefully on his impeachment.

Addressing the press, Kobia called on the Senate to be cautious with Gachagua’s impeachment since it could divide the country.

“The Senate has a big responsibility to ensure that the country maintains peace during the debate over the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” Kobia stated.

However, he maintained that the commission was ready to hold accountable any political leaders using divisive politics to incite Kenyans into violence as they are currently doing in the County of Tana River.

Kobia’s main concern was that the outcome of the impeachment motion in the Senate could lead to tribal clashes, especially between the Mount Kenya region dwellers and Kenyans from other parts of the country.

“As NCIC, our major concern is the way this process is shaping up. It could easily lead to conflict between the people of Mount Kenya and people from other parts of the country,” Kobia added.

For this reason, he urged the Senate to fulfill its mandate diligently and lawfully so that no Kenyan would feel left out no matter the outcome.

“This is what we are really worried about so we feel that the Senate in handling this matter should do it in a way that all Kenyans will feel that it has been fair and it has been done according to the law and the Constitution," the chairperson explained.

According to the results of the public participation in the Gachagua impeachment, the majority of Mount Kenya region residents opposed the motion with a higher contrast to the majority of overall Kenyans who supported the motion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST