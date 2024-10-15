Impeach GACHAGUA at your own peril - NCIC warns Senators of the dangers that await Kenya if they send the DP home

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Simon Kobia has indirectly defended the embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, warning Senators to tread carefully on his impeachment.
Addressing the press, Kobia
called on the Senate to be cautious with Gachagua’s impeachment since it could
divide the country.
“The Senate has a big
responsibility to ensure that the country maintains peace during the debate
over the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” Kobia stated.
However, he maintained that the
commission was ready to hold accountable any political leaders using divisive
politics to incite Kenyans into violence as they are currently doing in the
County of Tana River.
Kobia’s main concern was that
the outcome of the impeachment motion in the Senate could lead to tribal
clashes, especially between the Mount Kenya region dwellers and Kenyans from
other parts of the country.
“As NCIC, our major concern is
the way this process is shaping up. It could easily lead to conflict between
the people of Mount Kenya and people from other parts of the country,” Kobia
added.
For this reason, he urged the
Senate to fulfill its mandate diligently and lawfully so that no Kenyan would
feel left out no matter the outcome.
“This is what we are really
worried about so we feel that the Senate in handling this matter should do it
in a way that all Kenyans will feel that it has been fair and it has been done
according to the law and the Constitution," the chairperson explained.
According to the results of
the public participation in the Gachagua impeachment, the majority of
Mount Kenya region residents opposed the motion with a higher contrast to the
majority of overall Kenyans who supported the motion.
