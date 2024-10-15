Here is AZIMIO apologist FREDRICK OKANG’O’s letter to Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA





OPEN LETTER TO THE DEPUTY PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA, H.E GEOFFREY RIGATHI GACHAGUA

Dear Your Excellency, Receive my missed calls and greetings. I believe you are in good health and keeping well. Sir, I know you have put up a spirited fight against your impeachment motion both in the Courts and in Parliament.

Clearly, it has not been easy. The National Assembly already made a decision to impeach you.

It was an overwhelming vote by 281 members and the matter has proceeded to the Senate for trial.

Your Excellency Sir, imagine they have impeached you, the sitting Deputy of the Republic of Kenya. This is for sure unprecedented.

Sir, this impeachment is both a political and legal process with very limited chances of survival. Maybe you never saw this coming your way but it is here now with us.

Bwana Deputy President, in my knowledge and estimation, the Senate will overwhelmingly confirm your removal from office by way of impeachment come Thursday this week. Do you want to go through this? I doubt so.

Your Excellency Sir, when this happens to you as it is designed to happen, you will be disqualified from holding any other State office in the future.

Those advising you to stay put are your biggest enemies. They are not for your good. They want you down.

Mr. Deputy President Sir, like any other politician, I know you still harbour ambitions of serving this great country in the near future.

Please listen to your inner heart that tells you to live to fight another day. As a curious onlooker and Kenyan of goodwill, my unsolicited advice to you Sir is that you resign from office before Thursday 18th October 2024.

This will for sure save your political career.

Yours Truly FO

