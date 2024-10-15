MUDAVADI the number one choice to replace GACHAGUA – Is RUTO done with Mt Kenya region for good?





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - President William Ruto may be done with the Mt Kenya region, judging by his potential choice for Deputy President once Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

Gachagua is just a step away from becoming a villager, as he awaits the Senate's decision to either approve or reject his impeachment.

Last week, the National Assembly overwhelmingly impeached Gachagua over 11 charges filed by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse.

State House has been buzzing over the weekend, as regional leaders lobby the President to appoint their tribal kingpins once Gachagua is ousted.

Mt. Kenya East leaders have been pushing for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, while Mt. Kenya West is backing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as Gachagua's potential replacement.

Nyanza leaders are lobbying for Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga to replace Gachagua, while Luhya leaders are rallying behind Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

According to reliable sources, Ruto prefers Musalia Mudavadi over Kithure Kindiki, believing that the Prime Cabinet Secretary is more experienced.

The President also believes that Mudavadi has more political clout than Kindiki, particularly in terms of numbers.

According to Ruto, Kindiki holds only the Mt. Kenya East votes, while Mudavadi commands a significant portion of the Luhya votes.

