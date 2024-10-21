I would be dead by now had I delayed for 20 minutes – Teary GACHAGUA reveals as he speaks on his health





Monday, October 21, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the status of his health after he failed to show up to the Senate to testify.

Appearing weak and in a somber mood, the besieged Gachagua stated that were it not for quick medical intervention, he would have been no more.

"After being examined, I was admitted for observation and treatment. Once I stabilized, the doctors informed me that if I had been late for another 20 minutes, we would be talking about a different story," he revealed while leaving Karen Hospital where he was receiving medication.

“As we speak, I am okay. I little bit weak but I feel better. The chest pains have gone away,” he added noting as a man he has nothing but to endure.

Nonetheless, Gachagua took the opportunity to thank the people who visited him noting, "I want to say I would remain forever indebted to them,” he stated.

He noted that before his hospitalisation, he took lunch normally with senators from the Mt. Kenya region without any mishap.

Moments later as he was preparing before the Senate, however, he developed complications and was rushed to Karen Hospital.

"On my way to the office to pick up my notes, I suddenly developed a very intense pain in the chest.

"I sat down, the pain continued, it was very sharp. I called my doctor and described how I was feeling. As we were speaking, I started having shortness of breath," he empathetically recounted.

He further revealed that he survived two assassination attempts in Kisumu and Nyeri, blaming his ordeals squarely on President William Ruto

