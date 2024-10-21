See how President RUTO mocked sickly GACHAGUA during his Mashujaa Day address – This was something





Monday, October 21, 2024 - President William Ruto mocked impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while delivering his Mashujaa Day address.

In his address at the Kwale National Stadium, Ruto spoke against exclusionist politics, which Gachagua had embraced before he was impeached, reiterating that the country's heroes were spread across different ethnic communities.

"Our heroes did not hail from one village or speak one language.”

“Our heroes are numerous and diverse, united by a principled commitment to confront an unjust, exclusive, and oppressive system in pursuit of the noble vision of national liberation," Ruto stated.

According to the Head of State, any formula aimed to exclude, alienate, or disenfranchise any person, or group was detrimental to the nation in the long run.

"This unity of purpose motivated the icon of courage, Mekatilili wa Menza, and her generation of champions from every part of Kenya to resist colonialism, as well as Ronald Ngala and his fellow freedom fighters who advocated independence and decentralised government, which was an early form of devolution," Ruto added.

The President reiterated that every citizen was an equal member of the country's political community and was entitled to contribute towards nation-building.

"No proposition to discriminate or to unjustly diminish one while enlarging another's rights is admissible.”

“Therefore, any formula seeking to exclude, alienate or disenfranchise any person, group or community for any reason is repugnant to the very essence of our nationhood.”

“We are one people, and Kenya is one united, indivisible, and sovereign nation,"

The Kenyan DAILY POST