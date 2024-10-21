Former CS MITHIKA LINTURI also regrets supporting RUTO after he was fired as he reveals the blunder he and GACHAGUA made





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has also regretted supporting President William Ruto in the 2022 General Election.

This is after he was fired from Cabinet over corruption and incompetence.

Speaking in Meru, Linturi revealed that he made a mistake in agreeing to work with Ruto’s UDA without signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

He noted that he was in the same boat with ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and noted that he regretted working with President William Ruto in 2022 in his quest to woo voters.

He disclosed that the two failed to formalize an agreement and instead relied on trust, a decision that has backfired, ultimately costing both of them their jobs.

The visibly angry politician cautioned incoming Deputy President Kithure Kindiki against making the same mistake, urging him to sign a formal agreement with Ruto before taking the oath. Kindiki is set to be sworn in next week.

“Today I regret that when everybody else was negotiating using a political party and signing agreements, Gachagua and I said no, let us proceed because we believe and trust you (President Ruto),” he stated in retrospect.

The former CS played a critical role in mobilising support for Ruto in Meru.

“We have worked so hard, and the only thing I regret is we did not negotiate using a political party signing agreements,” he lamented.

The former Agriculture CS, implicated in a fake fertiliser scandal, was dismissed when President Ruto fired his entire Cabinet following Gen Z protests over the unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

“You know I am jobless. I can tell you for free and without any fear that when you are making negotiations, you come out stronger, better and you are not easily targeted,” he stated.

