How a rogue army officer murdered MERCY after luring her into his house in Komarocks and dumped her body in Mwiki





Thursday, October 24, 2024- After an intense manhunt spanning several weeks, detectives from Kasarani Police Station have apprehended two suspects for their involvement in the brutal murder of 26-year-old Mercy Rufani.

The suspects, Joseph Ngera Kamau and Fred Mathenge Kanja, Kenya Army officers based in Embakasi, were the last known individuals to have been in contact with Mercy.

They were arrested after her body was discovered dumped in the Mwiki area along the Eastern Bypass.

Investigations revealed that Mercy was reported missing from her parents’ home in Pipeline, Embakasi, on September 28, 2024.

The search for her turned into a heart-wrenching saga, culminating in the discovery of her lifeless body, partially undressed and bearing bruises on her thighs, lower back, and left ankle.

Beside her, detectives found a black blouse, a blanket, and a mobile phone.

It was further established that on that fateful night, Joseph Ngera picked up Mercy from her home in a motor vehicle Reg. No. Mazda, KDA 796L, and proceeded to his house in Komarock.

While at the parking lot, a misunderstanding ensued, leading to a confrontation in which Kamau assaulted Mercy, resulting in her death.

Kamau then called his accomplice, Kanja, to help him dispose of the body.

Following forensic trails, detectives flushed Kamau and Kanja out of their hideouts in Komarock Estate and Tononoka area in Embakasi, respectively.

The duo is currently detained at Kasarani Police Station, undergoing processing to be arraigned tomorrow Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Kenya DAILY POST.