See the last PHOTO that slain Wells Fargo HR Manager WILLIS AYIEKO took with friends the fateful day he was abducted - He was in a jovial mood.

Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko had gone to condole with his friend on the fateful day he was abducted by unknown people.
One of his close friends shared a photo of their last
moments before he went missing.
He looked jovial, not knowing that some unknown people were
planning evil against him.
Ayieko’s body was found dumped in a stream, days after he
went missing.
His eyes had been gouged out and his ears chopped off.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
