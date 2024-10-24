See the last PHOTO that slain Wells Fargo HR Manager WILLIS AYIEKO took with friends the fateful day he was abducted - He was in a jovial mood.





Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko had gone to condole with his friend on the fateful day he was abducted by unknown people.

One of his close friends shared a photo of their last moments before he went missing.

He looked jovial, not knowing that some unknown people were planning evil against him.

Ayieko’s body was found dumped in a stream, days after he went missing.

His eyes had been gouged out and his ears chopped off.





