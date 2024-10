Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo recently launched a book titled Rig or Be Rigged in which she describes her journey in the murky world of politics.

When she was nominated to Parliament in 2008, rumours swirled around in the political circles that she was Ruto’s girlfriend.

Back then, Ruto was a member of the Pentagon and ODM deputy party leader.

Read an excerpt from her book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.