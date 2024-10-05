Here is SAKAJA’s damning affidavit against GACHAGUA that could see him impeached – This is really bad

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja filed an affidavit in support of the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In the detailed impeachment
motion that was published by Parliament, Sakaja's affidavit made various allegations
about the conduct of the DP.
For starters, the county boss
claimed that Gachagua's remarks were inciteful and were bordered around
tribal lines.
"His Excellency Rigathi
Gachagua had previously interfered with the Nairobi City County Government's
management of traffic within the city, especially the relocation of matatu
terminals, through ethnic incitement," read the affidavit in part.
On the other hand, he accused
the DP of interfering with the running of the county government especially with
the liquor regulation and control.
"Moreover, His Excellency
Rigathi Gachagua has interfered with the proper discharge of county
governments' constitutional functions regarding alcohol control and
regulation," Sakaja swore in his affidavit.
"I earnestly believe that
His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua's inciteful and demeaning public statements and
conduct are impeachable offences to the extent that they undermine devolution,
undercut the functional and institutional integrity of county governments and
unjustifiably vilify and ridicule the leadership of county governments,
especially the Nairobi City County Government.
Meanwhile, Kenyans across the
country took part in the public participation for the impeachment exercise on
Friday.
MPs are expected to debate and
vote on the impeachment motion in the coming days.
