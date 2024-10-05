Here is SAKAJA’s damning affidavit against GACHAGUA that could see him impeached – This is really bad





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja filed an affidavit in support of the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the detailed impeachment motion that was published by Parliament, Sakaja's affidavit made various allegations about the conduct of the DP.

For starters, the county boss claimed that Gachagua's remarks were inciteful and were bordered around tribal lines.

"His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua had previously interfered with the Nairobi City County Government's management of traffic within the city, especially the relocation of matatu terminals, through ethnic incitement," read the affidavit in part.

On the other hand, he accused the DP of interfering with the running of the county government especially with the liquor regulation and control.

"Moreover, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has interfered with the proper discharge of county governments' constitutional functions regarding alcohol control and regulation," Sakaja swore in his affidavit.

"I earnestly believe that His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua's inciteful and demeaning public statements and conduct are impeachable offences to the extent that they undermine devolution, undercut the functional and institutional integrity of county governments and unjustifiably vilify and ridicule the leadership of county governments, especially the Nairobi City County Government.

Meanwhile, Kenyans across the country took part in the public participation for the impeachment exercise on Friday.

MPs are expected to debate and vote on the impeachment motion in the coming days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST