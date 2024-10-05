Come and review corruption cases yourself – RUTO now tells IMF after it stopped giving him more loans due to his lack of seriousness in dealing with the scourge





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - President William Ruto’s administration has appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conduct an official assessment of corruption and governance issues that are ailing the country.

This comes after the IMF accused President Ruto’s government of lacking genuine commitment in the fight against corruption and bad governance, which could potentially lead the international lender to halt further loans to Kenya.

As a result, the government has requested a probe into how corruption and governance issues were draining revenue and creating other problems in state finances.

"The countries themselves must request the IMF's so-called governance diagnostic to investigate corruption and governance issues," noted an official privy to the information.

The probe would be a show of goodwill in the country's efforts to get its finances back on track.

"Promoting good governance remains an essential part of the IMF engagement with the Kenyan authorities," noted IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack.

A governance diagnostic request would also help facilitate discussions about further IMF support and further aid in identifying where the challenges are, and then proposing necessary measures to mitigate corruption activities.

The latest move by Ruto’s government comes two days after major shareholders at the Bretton Woods Institution pushed Kenya to initiate an assessment of corruption and governance issues as part of a push to unlock lending that has been stalled by the shelving of the Finance Bill 2024.

This push by the Western countries followed the recent anti-government demonstrations across the country where protesters lamented a surge in corruption within the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST