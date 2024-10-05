Come and review corruption cases yourself – RUTO now tells IMF after it stopped giving him more loans due to his lack of seriousness in dealing with the scourge

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - President William Ruto’s administration has appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to conduct an official assessment of corruption and governance issues that are ailing the country.
This comes after the IMF accused President Ruto’s government of lacking genuine commitment in the fight against corruption and bad governance, which could potentially lead the international lender to halt further loans to Kenya.
As a result, the government has
requested a probe into how corruption and governance issues were draining
revenue and creating other problems in state finances.
"The countries themselves
must request the IMF's so-called governance diagnostic to investigate
corruption and governance issues," noted an official privy to the
information.
The probe would be a show of
goodwill in the country's efforts to get its finances back on track.
"Promoting good governance
remains an essential part of the IMF engagement with the Kenyan
authorities," noted IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack.
A governance diagnostic request
would also help facilitate discussions about further IMF support and further
aid in identifying where the challenges are, and then proposing necessary
measures to mitigate corruption activities.
The latest move by Ruto’s
government comes two days after major shareholders at the Bretton Woods
Institution pushed Kenya to initiate an assessment of corruption and governance
issues as part of a push to unlock lending that has been stalled by the
shelving of the Finance Bill 2024.
This push by the Western
countries followed the recent anti-government demonstrations across the country
where protesters lamented a surge in corruption within the government.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
