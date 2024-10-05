A boda boda rider who was involved in an accident dies after Nairobi Women’s Hospital refused to admit him without a deposit of Ksh 150,000 - RIP! CHARLES





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - A boda boda rider reportedly lost his life after staff at Nairobi Women’s Hospital refused to attend to him.

The rider was rushed to the hospital by Good Samaritans after he was hit by a lorry along Ngong Road.

However, the staff at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital refused to attend to him without a deposit of Ksh 150,000

Unfortunately, he succumbed to the injuries after failing to raise the deposit.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

