JEREMIAH KIONI walks out of a live TV interview over FARAH MAALIM's presence – “I can’t sit with someone who was calling for the killing of 5000 Gen Zs every day,”





Thursday, October 24,2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah, on Thursday walked out of a live TV interview after he realized he was to argue with Dadaab Member of Parliament, Farah Maalim.

Kioni had been invited by TV 47 to speak on issues affecting the country but he wasn’t aware that he was to sit in the same panel with Farah Maalim.

Farah Maalim became unpopular in June this year after he called for the killing of 5000 Gen Zs daily during the protests that rocked President William Ruto‘s administration.

Kioni walked out of the interview and told his host that he would not participate in the debate if Maalim was involved. "Carry on. I cannot be able to sit with such a person

“Kioni stated as he gathered his belongings and left the studio in anger.

"Speaking to journalists outside the premises, Kioni explained that he was deeply affected by the deaths of Gen Z protesters earlier in the year during anti-government demonstrations.

He criticised Maalim for his alleged remarks, stating that having a debate with the Dadaab representative would be demeaning.

"I cannot sit to discuss with Farah Maalim when he took the position of killing 5000 Gen Zs in this country.

"That is why we're losing this country; because of individuals who have no character, and we are calling them leaders, national leaders.

"I cannot demean myself to the level of discussing with him.

