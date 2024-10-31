He is just seeking attention! CS DUALE rubbishes UDA Senator SAMSON CHERARGEI’s bill seeking to extend RUTO’s term





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has also given his two cents regarding Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s proposal to extend presidential term limits.

Speaking during an interview, Duale rubbished Cherargei’s proposal to extend President William Ruto’s term from 5 years to 7 years.

Duale termed the bill a sideshow that will not even pass the first stage in the Senate.

“It will not even see the light of the day in the first reading in the Senate. It’s like driving on Thika Super Highway with brakes faulty. That is not something that should worry Kenyans. That requires a referendum,” he stated.

“He (Cherargei) needs two-thirds in the Senate and in the National Assembly. He won’t even get 10 people,” he observed.

“Our party (UDA) has made its position very clear. The president has made his position very clear. In our party, nobody curtails the freedom of another. Why does he want to extend it to 7 years? He must convince us,” he stated warning that any efforts to curtail democracy would not be tolerated.

According to the CS, the UDA party does not allow curtailment of the freedom of others.

As such, he assured Kenyans not to be worried about the bill by Senator Cherargei because it won't see te light of day.

“It won't even reach second reading so Kenyans should not be bothered,” Duale stated.

Duale’s remarks come barely a day after Raila Odinga’s ODM party issued a directive to its elected MPs to shoot down the bill when brought to Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST