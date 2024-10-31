KALONZO now calls for RUTO’s resignation with immediate effect – See what the President has done that attracted the wrath of the Wiper Leader





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a man on a mission. This is after he called for the immediate resignation of President William Ruto.

The Azimio co-principal accused the President of violating his oath of office of protecting the Constitution of Kenya.

"Mr. Ruto should resign with immediate effect for violating his Oath of Office 'to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya,' and that he would 'obey, preserve and protect this constitution of Kenya'," Kalonzo said.

He also accused Ruto of ignoring the numerous abduction cases in the country and terming them as fake news despite the incidents happening at a high rate.

"Despite overwhelming evidence, Mr. Ruto continues to claim that he is not aware of any such incidents.

"Ruto further says that these abductions and extrajudicial killings are 'fake news and propaganda that is hurting our nation'," Kalonzo continued.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto aims to revert Kenya to a police state, a move that is hurting the nation.

"We want to make it clear to Mr Ruto that it is his ill-thought-out efforts to revert Kenya to a police state that is hurting the nation. The buck stops with him." the Azimio co-principal assured.

Kalonzo's call comes at a time when cases of abductions and enforced disappearances in the country which have been linked to state security agents, have been on the rise in recent days.

This is a stark contrast to the promise Ruto made when he took office.

The latest disappearance is that of social media personality Maveric Aoko who has been on the frontline criticising the government.

Before her disappearance, political blogger Francis Gaitho, known for criticising Ruto’s policies, had also gone missing.

