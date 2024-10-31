Abuse of power: A senior officer at Mandera GK Prison breaks into a junior officer’s house, removes his belongings, and allocates the house to a non-staff member (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - There was drama after a senior officer attached to Mandera GK Prison broke into a junior officer’s house and removed his belongings, before allocating the house to a non-staff member.

The rogue senior officer is said to have broken into the junior officer’s house when he was away.

He came back, only to find out that his belongings had been thrown out and the house allocated to a non-staff member.

In the video, his colleagues as seen watching helplessly as he collects his belongings which had been thrown out and the house allocated to a non-staff member.

The action by the senior officer is against the law.

Watch the video.

Drama at Mandera GK Prison after a senior officer reportedly broke into a subordinate's residence, removed the officer's belongings and allegedly allocated the house to a non-staff member. pic.twitter.com/BtpVQ37Zor — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.