Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA goes after churches as he bans loud worship and noisy keshas in Nairobi – Look!

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Worship in Nairobi is about to take a drastic change after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja unveiled a new initiative aimed at addressing the long-standing issue of noise pollution caused by churches, especially during Sunday services and night vigils known as keshas.
This plan seeks to establish
agreed-upon times for churches to turn off their loudspeakers, a move that
could bring much-needed relief to countless residents tired of the disruptive
sounds echoing through their neighbourhoods.
Many have voiced their
frustrations about loud services that often extend late into the night,
disrupting their peace and sleep.
Recognising the growing tension
between congregations and the community, church leaders and county officials
convened a meeting led by Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria to discuss
solutions.
Mosiria stated that the county's
approach will involve both church leaders and the local community in managing
the noise emanating from places of worship.
One key aspect of the agreement
includes a directive for churches to lower their instruments during services,
with strict penalties for non-compliance.
The county has made it clear
that preachers leading excessively loud sessions could face arrest if they fail
to adhere to these new regulations.
To further alleviate noise
complaints, the county has proposed designated spaces for churches conducting
night vigils. Uhuru Park, a popular public venue, has been offered as an
alternative location where congregations can gather and worship without
disturbing residential areas.
Bishop Samuel Njiriri, chairman
of the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya,
however, disagreed with some of the proposals.
“I disagree with the
proposal to take crusades to Uhuru Park because that is akin to leaving the
altars,” he argued, emphasising the need for churches to adhere to noise
regulations without sacrificing their identity.
