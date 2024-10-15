RAILA ODINGA hails ADANI Group’s bid to takeover JKIA as he calls on Kenyans to support the deal.





Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to back the Adani Group's takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), calling it one of the best deals for the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Raila emphasized the urgent need for Kenya to upgrade its infrastructure, which includes critical sectors like transportation, energy, and digital connectivity.

He acknowledged that the nation faces a significant financial challenge, as traditional revenue sources such as taxation and borrowing from international institutions have become less favorable among citizens grappling with a high cost of living and existing debt burdens.

Specifically, Odinga pointed out the pressing need to modernize Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which has been operating beyond its capacity, handling 8.5 million passengers last year.

“Again, in the last Financial Year, JKIA handled 8.5 million passengers, meaning it has already optimized its passenger capacity.

"Its runway that is designed for 35 movements per hour is already doing 21 movements and is set to operate at full capacity by 2028, four years from now.

"Time is definitely running out for the overhaul, modernization, and expansion of JKIA,” read the statement by Odinga in part.

