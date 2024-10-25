Bomet county officials arrested by EACC sleuths over Sh 1.2 billion heist





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested several county officials in Bomet County as part of a sweeping investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.2 billion.

The operation, which began on Thursday, involved simultaneous searches of the officials’ residences and offices, aimed at uncovering fraudulent financial activities linked to public funds

EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed that the arrested officials are suspected of orchestrating fraudulent payments, which were allegedly channeled through companies owned by themselves, their family members, and proxies.

The investigation is centred on allegations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, and theft involving Sh 373 million in the procurement of twelve heavy road construction machines and trucks during the 2022-23 financial year, with a substantial portion of the funds unaccounted for.

“These officials are believed to have misused their positions of trust and authority to engage in collusion, resulting in payments for non-existent or substandard services,” Ngumbi stated. The EACC is determined to hold accountable those involved in this scandal, which raises significant concerns about governance and financial integrity within the county administration.

After the arrests, the suspects were released after providing statements to EACC officials.

The commission reported that the operation yielded valuable evidence that will support further inquiries. Investigators are now working to determine the full extent of the alleged corruption and the mechanisms used to divert public funds for personal gain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST