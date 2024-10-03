GACHAGUA’s fate now in the hands of Kenyans as Speaker WETANGULA invites Kenyans to give their views on his impeachment

Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Kenyans now hold the fate of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in their hands.
This is after Speaker of the
National Assembly Moses Wetangula invited the public to share their inputs on
the special motion that seeks to impeach Gachagua.
In his announcement, Wetangula
stated that the motion, which is of national importance, would be distributed
across all the 47 counties for public participation in line with Article 182 of
the Constitution.
"In consideration of the
special motion and the modalities of such an exercise, it would be absurd for
any person to imagine that such a motion would be concluded without the
participation," Wetangula stated.
"Article 182 of the
Constitution categorically enjoins Parliament to facilitate public
participation and involvement in the legislative and other businesses in
Parliament and its committees," the speaker added.
Kenyans seeking to express their
opinion on the deputy president's impeachment motion were, therefore, asked to
submit their views online by sending them to impeachment@parliament.go.ke
Alternatively, Kenyans were also
directed to express their views by simply visiting their respective collection
centres listed in the public participation notice.
According to Wetangula, online
participants would have until October 5 at 5 pm to submit their views while
those undertaking physical participation have until October 4 at 5 pm to do the
same.
Gachagua's impeachment motion
was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mutuse
Mwengi.
