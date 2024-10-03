GACHAGUA’s fate now in the hands of Kenyans as Speaker WETANGULA invites Kenyans to give their views on his impeachment





Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Kenyans now hold the fate of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in their hands.

This is after Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula invited the public to share their inputs on the special motion that seeks to impeach Gachagua.

In his announcement, Wetangula stated that the motion, which is of national importance, would be distributed across all the 47 counties for public participation in line with Article 182 of the Constitution.

"In consideration of the special motion and the modalities of such an exercise, it would be absurd for any person to imagine that such a motion would be concluded without the participation," Wetangula stated.

"Article 182 of the Constitution categorically enjoins Parliament to facilitate public participation and involvement in the legislative and other businesses in Parliament and its committees," the speaker added.

Kenyans seeking to express their opinion on the deputy president's impeachment motion were, therefore, asked to submit their views online by sending them to impeachment@parliament.go.ke

Alternatively, Kenyans were also directed to express their views by simply visiting their respective collection centres listed in the public participation notice.

According to Wetangula, online participants would have until October 5 at 5 pm to submit their views while those undertaking physical participation have until October 4 at 5 pm to do the same.

Gachagua's impeachment motion was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mutuse Mwengi.

