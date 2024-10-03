Uproar as RUTO’s government forcefully moves millions of Kenyans from NHIF to SHIF without their consent

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Kenyans are up in arms after President William Ruto’s government moved millions of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) members to the newly introduced Social Health Authority (SHA) without their consent.
The controversial move comes as
Acting SHA CEO Elijah Wachira openly admitted to the botched rollout, citing
that claims processing had stalled due to biometric failures, leaving patients
in limbo.
The shock announcement followed an
earlier declaration by Harry Kimtai, Principal Secretary of the State
Department for Medical Services, who revealed that the government planned to
migrate 9 million verified NHIF members to SHA.
He explained that, out of the 12
million NHIF members, only 9 million had verifiable documentation, leaving a
staggering 3 million members excluded.
Initially, the government had
assured NHIF members that they must opt-in and register for the SHA scheme.
However, this promise was abruptly
overturned, with millions of Kenyans finding themselves automatically enrolled
in SHA without their explicit consent.
This sudden shift sparked
widespread outrage across social media, with many Kenyans receiving SMS
notifications that their NHIF accounts had been successfully migrated to SHA.
"Your NHIF account has been
migrated successfully to Social Health Authority. To update your profile, dial
*147# or visit sha.go.ke," the SMS read.
However, this did not go down well
with Kenyans who took to social media to vent.
“This is a violation of several
laws,” X user shared.
“When did I authorize this?
This is unacceptable,” Another user retorted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments