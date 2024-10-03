PHOTOs of impeached Kericho Governor’s son flaunting wads of cash in a briefcase even as it emerges that he is among the suspects looting the county dry.





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - The son of impeached Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has sparked reactions on social media after photos of him flaunting wads of cash believed to be proceeds of corruption surfaced online.

In one of the trending photos, Mutai’s son is seen taking a selfie in the bedroom with a briefcase full of notes.

In the other photo, the embattled governor’s son is pictured in an office flaunting an envelope full of money.

Reports indicate that Mutai’s son is among the suspects looting Kericho county coffers dry.

He is swimming in millions after stealing public funds meant for development in the county.

His father’s fate was sealed yesterday after the 31 Members of the County Assembly who debated his ouster motion unanimously voted in support.

The impeachment stems from allegations of gross constitutional violations, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources.

See photos of Mutai’s son flaunting money believed to be proceeds of corruption.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.