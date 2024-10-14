GACHAGUA urges Kenyans to maintain peace ahead of his impeachment trial at the Senate.





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to stay calm and maintain peace ahead of his upcoming Senate trial, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Speaking at a church service marking the 34th anniversary of the ACK Embu Diocese on Sunday, Gachagua called on the public to pray for him and the nation, amid rising political tensions following last week’s impeachment vote by Members of Parliament.

"Despite everything happening in the country, my plea is that we maintain peace and calm. God is on the throne. Let’s preach and uphold peace, regardless of the outcome. Kenya is our country,” he stated.

Gachagua expressed confidence in the Judiciary to handle the situation fairly if it escalates.

He emphasized that it is not feasible for some leaders to be removed from office, reminding citizens that many were elected during the previous General Elections.

“I am a firm believer in the independence of the judiciary. I trust that the courts will exercise judicial authority and protect the Constitution and the will of the people. Our Judiciary is efficient, and I am confident that the rule of law will prevail,” he said.

He added, “We elected many leaders in the 2022 General Election. Is it possible to remove others from office? The President and I were elected on one ticket, and we are asking that the people’s choice be respected.”

Gachagua also commended the 44 Members of Parliament who voted against the impeachment motion, encouraging leaders to heed the wishes of their constituents.

“I thank MPs like Gitonga Mukunji and Njoki Njeru (Embu Woman Representative) for respecting and adhering to the wishes of the people,” he remarked.

