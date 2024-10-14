Makueni Senator DAN MAANZO reveals how Public Participation of GACHAGUA’s impeachment was doctored





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Makueni County Senator, Dan Maanzo, has alleged that the public participation report on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was doctored.

Maanzo pointed out that the National Assembly's report does not reflect the views of Kenyans, claiming it was manipulated by certain individuals to push for Gachagua's ouster.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday, Maanzo argued that there was no public participation in his county, claiming the numbers were manipulated by the County Commissioner "with guns."

"I want to give you a case in Makueni. There was no public participation in Kibwezi West. Whatever was done at the County was conducted by the County Commissioner with guns," he claimed.

"He is the one who eventually took control of the venue and was allowing one person to vote and another...all reports that came from Makueni are false reports and subsequently the whole report of the House is not the report of the people."

Senator Maanzo further claimed that the legitimate report would have shown a majority of Kenyans opposing the move and criticizing President William Ruto's government.

"The real report will say that 73% of Kenyans are not happy with the way President Ruto is dealing with his affairs and has therefore failed in his job," Maanzo argued.

The legislator believes that Members of Parliament will similarly face the wrath of Kenyans for their push for Gachagua's impeachment and will have a taste of their own medicine.

