Kilifi Governor GIDEON MUNG'ARO and Speaker MWAMBIRE bury the hatchet after RAILA’s intervention.





Monday, October 14, 2024 - Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung'aro and the County Assembly Speaker Teddy Mwambire have resolved to work together.

The strained relationship between the two leaders over the past few months has led to the rise of rival factions, undermining ODM's efforts to maintain a united front in the coastal county.

The rift deepened this year when Mwambire, the ODM County chairman, led over 30 former ODM members back into the party, fueling accusations of undermining the governor's leadership.

The resolution was announced during the ODM National Governing Council/leadership meeting in Mombasa County.

“Governor of Kilifi and Speaker of the County Assembly Teddy Mwambire (ODM County Chairman) have resolved to work together to foster unity and create a common vision for the party in the County. We congratulate them on this milestone” the party said on X.

At the same time, the party endorsed the bid by the immediate former MP for Magarini Harry Kombe whose election was nullified by the court.

“The party will fully support the bid by the immediate former MP for Magarini Harry Kombe, (whose election was nullified) to recapture the seat when the date for the by-election is set.

"Hon. Kombe is the party candidate” said party leader Raila Odinga.

