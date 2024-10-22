GACHAGUA may regret accusing RUTO's government of trying to assassinate him twice as DCI summons him

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has landed in more problems after accusing President William Ruto of trying to assassinate him twice.
This is after the Directorate of
Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned him to shed more light on his
allegations.
In a statement, DCI termed
Gachagua's sentiments as serious and noted that the remarks could not be taken
lightly, especially when emanating from a person of his stature.
In the summon letter, the former
deputy president was directed to present himself at the DCI headquarters
located along Kiambu Road in Nairobi on October 22.
“On October 20, 2024, during a press conference, you publicly stated that there had been multiple assassination attempts on your life.
"You were quoted saying, 'On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food.
"We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I
was supposed to be killed by food poisoning,” read part of the notice.
“These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly.
"In light
of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on October
22 2024 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters,
Mazingira Complex-Kiambu Road."
The detectives noted that due to
the sensitivity of the case, the matter would be handled with the seriousness
it deserved.
In a televised press briefing
moments after being discharged from Karen Hospital, Gachagua alleged how a team
of officers from the National Intelligence Service plotted his
assassination.
Gachagua narrated how the
undercover detectives attempted to poison him twice in Kisumu and Nyeri.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
