GACHAGUA may regret accusing RUTO's government of trying to assassinate him twice as DCI summons him





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has landed in more problems after accusing President William Ruto of trying to assassinate him twice.

This is after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned him to shed more light on his allegations.

In a statement, DCI termed Gachagua's sentiments as serious and noted that the remarks could not be taken lightly, especially when emanating from a person of his stature.

In the summon letter, the former deputy president was directed to present himself at the DCI headquarters located along Kiambu Road in Nairobi on October 22.

“On October 20, 2024, during a press conference, you publicly stated that there had been multiple assassination attempts on your life.

"You were quoted saying, 'On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food.

"We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning,” read part of the notice.

“These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly.

"In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on October 22 2024 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, Mazingira Complex-Kiambu Road."

The detectives noted that due to the sensitivity of the case, the matter would be handled with the seriousness it deserved.

In a televised press briefing moments after being discharged from Karen Hospital, Gachagua alleged how a team of officers from the National Intelligence Service plotted his assassination.

Gachagua narrated how the undercover detectives attempted to poison him twice in Kisumu and Nyeri.

The Kenyan DAILY POST