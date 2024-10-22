SHOCK as it emerges that the son to RUTO’s powerful PA FAROUK KIBET reportedly took his own life





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - President William Ruto’s powerful personal assistant Farouk Kibet is reportedly mourning secretly after his son allegedly took his own life.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Farouk’s son allegedly took his own life after he overdosed on drugs.

His death has been kept under wraps, owing to his influence in the political circles.

Reports indicate that the tragic incident occurred last week.

Farouk is considered one of the most powerful men in the current regime.

He calls the shots at State House, determining the fate of those seeking to get access to the President.

Described as a silent observer and a stickler for detail, Farouk keeps a watchful eye while around the President, taking in every detail for subsequent review.

While he has not spoken about his son’s death, the rumours have been swirling around on social media, especially on the X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.