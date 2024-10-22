Police rescue a man from a mob after he was caught having ‘fun’ with a married woman in her matrimonial home - He is reportedly a banker in Kisii (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - There was drama after police moved with speed to rescue a man from a rowdy mob after he was caught having ‘fun’ with a married woman in her matrimonial home.

The rogue man, who is said to be a banker in Kisii, sneaked into the woman’s home when her husband was away.

Little did he know that the woman’s husband had set a trap for them after getting wind of their affair.

He stormed into his home unannounced and caught him red-handed, leading to a physical confrontation that attracted the attention of a mob.

The man was beaten before police came to his rescue and whisked him away.

The mob was seen in the video surrounding the house while baying for his blood as police rescued him.

Watch the video.

Police Rescue a Man From a Mob After He Was Busted With a Married Woman in Her Matrimonial Home pic.twitter.com/3GcTmioDNz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 22, 2024

