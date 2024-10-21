‘RUTO must go!’ Chants rent the air as rowdy Juja residents force DCC to stop reading the president’s speech – Look!





Monday, October 21, 2024 – There was drama during the 61st celebrations of Mashujaa day in Juja when patriotic citizens turned wild and heckled as President William Ruto’s speech was being read.

Everything was rolling on smoothly until the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) stood to read a speech from President William Ruto.

Juja DCC, who was tasked with delivering the speech, met a hostile audience who started jeering immediately after he began reading the president’s speech.

Irate residents, both young and old, heckled as the DCC took the stage to deliver the speech on behalf of the Head of State.

Some attendees stood up, ignored the speech, and walked around.

The noises built up into chants of “Ruto Must Go” which were sung in unison drowning the voice of the Deputy County Commissioner who was trying to subdue the growing noise with the use of a public address system.

The commotion was so intense that it forced the official to abandon delivering the speech.

Juja’s Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) was the latest leader to be met with public uproar against President Ruto’s regime.

People have seemingly resorted to booing leaders representing the president in public events, a trend that is on the rise.

The widespread heckling against leaders comes on the backdrop of the impeachment of the embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua coupled with dissatisfaction with the trajectory the country is taking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST