Detectives nab fraudsters, including some young men masquerading as senior officials at the Ministry of Education (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 18, 2024 - In a decisive crackdown on online fraud, a team of detectives from the DCI headquarters has apprehended three suspects linked to a troubling scheme that has seen scammers impersonate employees of Simba Cement.

These fraudsters have been enticing unsuspecting customers with promises of cement at enticingly low prices, leading many into a web of deceit.

Assorted SIM cards, a desktop computer, and six mobile phones among other items were recovered from the suspects; Kelvin Kiplangat, Cyprian Bowen, and Betty Cherop Kosgei who have been operating from Baruti in Nakuru county.

In a separate incident, two men were taken into custody in Masimba, Makueni County, for defrauding unemployed teachers under the guise of being high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Education.

Moses Murungi George, a figure with a dark past; had previously been convicted of murder at the Meru High Court in 2000 and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, in a turn of fate, he was released in 2018 by the Court of Appeal.

His counterpart in crime, Joseph Baariu Imiemba has also been found to have been previously charged for robbery with violence at Nakuru law court in the year 2002 where he was convicted and sentenced to Death. He however appealed and was released from Kamiti Maximum prison in the year 2019.

Upon search, six mobile phones paired with Airtel and Safaricom sim cards were recovered from the suspects where it was further established that the mobile phone numbers are the same that had been used in committing the said crimes.

A motor vehicle Reg. No. KCW 435P was also recovered from the duo.

Investigations continue in pursuit of any additional accomplices as all the five suspects await to face legal proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.