Ex-Barcelona and Spain star INIESTA retires aged 40







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from football on Tuesday at the age of 40.

Iniesta who won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with an all-conquering Spain team, was visibly emotional on Tuesday as he told reporters of his decision at a news conference in Barcelona.

“I can’t stay away from football, it’s my life and will continue to be my life. Now I need to continue educating myself, I’m in the process of doing my coaching diploma and that’s the next step.”

“I will try to come back and do a great job, but it won’t be running after the ball, but from another place,” he added.

Iniesta came up through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and made his first-team debut in 2002 aged just 18. He won nine La Liga titles and the Champions League four times with Barcelona, but his greatest moment came in the 2010 World Cup final when he scored the winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time.

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta spent five years with Japanese club Vissel Kobe before playing one final season in the UAE.