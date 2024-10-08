Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel's Haifa







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at the city of Haifa in northern Israel on Tuesday, October 8, after the city was hit for the first time in 18 years on Monday, October 7.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, said it had launched a "large rocket salvo" at Haifa and its northern suburbs.

The Israeli military reported more than 100 rockets crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Tuesday, saying some were intercepted.

Hezbollah's attack comes as Israel expands ground invasion of Lebanon.

Earlier, Israel said its troops have begun ground operations in south-west Lebanon. Until now, its invasion had focused on the eastern side of the border

The ground offensive began on September 30, and Israel says it's targeting Hezbollah sites.

About 2,000 Lebanese have been killed since Hezbollah began firing at Israel a year ago in solidarity with Hamas.